Locked on Aggies: Rebelling up for Ole Miss

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A & M has seen plenty of success against Ole Miss since their arrival in the Southeastern Conference. All-time, the Men's Basketball program sits with a 6-3 advantage over the Rebels.

That could all change like the coaching move this past offseason. With new man Buzz Williams in charge, the Aggies have improved, while also taking a step back. A 69-59 loss to Arkansas might not seem rough, but 11 turnovers certainly helped the Razorbacks pick up their first conference victory.

At 0-1, A & M hopes a return to Reed Arena can change the culture and put the Aggies back in the winner's circle. Josh Nebo has picked up three double-doubles while Andre Gordon continues to impress during his freshman campaign.

The secret ingredient could be a home crowd. In five games back in Aggieland, the team has impressed, picking up four victories and defeating potentially powerful rosters. With a 9-4 Ole Miss needing to be brought back to reality, perhaps the home crowd could make a difference for the team Tuesday evening.

