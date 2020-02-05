AllAggies
Locked on Aggies: Recapping Recruiting

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M will enter 2020 with a swing and a hit. At the start of the recruiting process, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said he wanted 25 new players to the new class come February. 

Congrats, coach. Your wish is our command. 

With the additions of four-star defensive lineman McKinley Jackson and three-star running back Dervon Hubbard, A&M will solidify their top 10 status for the 2020 recruiting cycle. Addressing areas of need, the Aggies found a balanced rhythm in both the run game and the trenches to build off for the start of 2020. 

The Aggies will likely see their ranks ascend to the top of all College Football recruiting. That could lead to a high ranking come September in the preseason poll and a positive outlook for the the immediate success. Twelve of the No.1 player's in the state will be in College Station next season, making A&M a deadly opponent for the short and long-term future.    

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with AllAggies, is a daily podcast to provide insight to the world for Texas A&M sports. On Wednesday's show, we look at what could go wrong for the Aggies this upcoming season.

Listen to Wednesday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network. 

