Locked on Aggies: Victory in Title Town and Ron Burgundy

COLLEGE STATION — "Boy, that escalated quickly." - Ron Burgundy, 2004.

Texas A & M could be on a run thanks to success both on the court and the diamond. And while the Aggies football team might sit in the middle, the Men's Basketball and Baseball programs were set for big moments to get maroon and white fans through the rest of the week.

On the court, the Aggies traveled to Tuscaloosa, Ala. for a date against first-year coach Nate Oats in Coleman Coliseum. Fellow first-year caller Buzz Williams gave Quenton Jackson his first crack in the starting role and the California product crushed it. The junior guard would score a season-high 20 points and four final free throws on his way to leading the Aggies past Alabama, 74-68.

Back in College Station, veteran manager Rob Childress had an offense that looked to be an old-time slugfest team. Against Prairie View A & M, the Aggies would tally 27 runs through two innings before run-ruling the Panthers, 30-2 at Blue Bell Park. The return of Johnathan Childress was met with joy as the redshirt freshman struck out three batters and allowed one hit in three innings of work.

As the season is starting for one and closing for another, wins count. For the Aggies hoops, back-to-back wins could have A & M set for a higher seed in Nashville, Tenn. for the SEC tournament. On the mound, confident pitching along with quality at-bats could make the Aggies look to be the team to beat before the start of conference play.

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with AllAggies, is a daily podcast to provide insight to the world for Texas A & M sports. On Thursday's show, we recap both victories and what they mean for the program moving into the weekend.

