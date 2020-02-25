BREAKING: Texas A&M To Hire Tommie Robinson As RB Coach

COLLEGE STATION — While the carousel around the SEC continues to make its run, Texas A & M will steal a coach from a rival this offseason. Multiple sources confirm that A & M will hire LSU assistant coach Tommie Robinson to replace Jay Graham as the running backs coach for the 2020 season.

Graham would leave College Station to return to his alma mater of Tennessee this past offseason. Robinson, 56, has served as an assistant coach for the past three seasons under the direction of Ed Orgeron.

Production has been the name of the game for Robinson in the backfield. In each season during his time in Baton Rouge, the veteran coach has produced three 1,000 yard rushers, including Derris Guice (1,251 in 2017), Nick Brossette (1,039 in 2018) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (1,414 in 2019).

The 2017 campaign could be one Robinson would take pride in. With Guice and fellow runner Darrell Williams, the duo 2,071 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns as the now Washington running back would finish his second consecutive 1,000-yard year.

Robinson, a 30-year veteran, has coached at every level of the game. He would spend six seasons in the NFL, splitting time with the Dallas Cowboys (1998-2000) and the Arizona Cardinals (2010-12). During his stint in the desert, Robinson would help Chris "Beanie" Wells become the first player in franchise history to rush for at least 1,000 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.

At the collegiate level, Robinson would spend time at the other college in Texas, coaching in Austin from 2014-15. Before joining the Longhorns, he would be on the same staff as Orgeron at USC in 2013. Robinson also served as a coach at Arkansas (1991), Utah State (1992-93) TCU (1994-97), Oklahoma State (2001), Memphis (2006) and Miami (FL) (2007-09).

With three new running backs joining College Station this offseason, the Aggies will have a proven leader in the backfield coaching their way up. The team would lose four runners to the transfer portal following the 2019 campaign, including former starter Jashaun Corbin to Florida State. Robinson is expected to be on campus to help runners Ainias Smith and Isaiah Spiller as the start of camp.