A&M's Lacy Named First-Team All-American

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M's baseball program could be in for a big season. At worst case scenario, the Aggies will have a solid outing every fourth game on the mound. 

A&M's  left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy was named to the D1Baseball.com preseason All-American first team roster. The junior was all named first team All-American by the Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game. 

Lacy excelled for the Aggies roster last season, going 8-4 as a starter. He would finish his 2.13 ERA and 130 strikeouts. A&M would finish the 2019 campaign with 39-23-1 record. 

The Aggies will open the season with a three-game nonconference series against Miami (Ohio) on Feb.14-16 at Blue Bell Park in College Station. A&M will also hold their annual Aggie Leadoff event on Feb.8 to begin the season. 

Comments

Baseball

