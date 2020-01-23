A&M's Lacy Named First-Team All-American

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M's baseball program could be in for a big season. At worst case scenario, the Aggies will have a solid outing every fourth game on the mound.

A & M's left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy was named to the D1Baseball.com preseason All-American first team roster. The junior was all named first team All-American by the Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game.

Lacy excelled for the Aggies roster last season, going 8-4 as a starter. He would finish his 2.13 ERA and 130 strikeouts. A & M would finish the 2019 campaign with 39-23-1 record.

The Aggies will open the season with a three-game nonconference series against Miami (Ohio) on Feb.14-16 at Blue Bell Park in College Station. A & M will also hold their annual Aggie Leadoff event on Feb.8 to begin the season.