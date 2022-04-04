Skip to main content

Middle Inning Troubles Doom Texas A&M At Alabama

Micah Dallas' rocky fifth inning cost Texas A&M the rubber match against Alabama

Every pitcher has rough outings. For Texas A&M's Micah Dallas, it came during the rubber match Sunday of a three-game SEC series at Alabama.

Dallas struggled with his command in the 8-4 loss in Tuscaloosa . The junior allowed five runs on eight hits, while striking out four in 4 2/3 innings of work. 

“We just got overplayed in every sense of the word. Better starting pitching, better timely hitting. We had some hits, but we didn’t bunch the hits,” Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “Two big base running miscues, and we didn’t keep it close enough out of the bullpen.” 

Texas A&M baseball

Texas A&M (16-11, 4-5 SEC) started strong when third baseman Ryan Targac launched a no-doubt home run to center to make it 2-0 in the second. 

After that it was all Alabama, as the tides turned in favor of the home squad. 

Alabama (17-12, 4-5) made the most of the fifth inning. Tide batters were patient at the plate, drawing two walks and two doubles to make it 3-2. With two outs, Alabama third baseman Zane Denton threaded an RBI single through the right side.

First baseman Drew Williamson knocked in Denton with double to left-center on the next pitch to extend the lead by three. 

"You have to give credit to Alabama," Schlossnagle said. "They came out here ready to win a series and unfortunately we weren't able to match that."

FPD6b6_XMAYLBIX

Texas A&M baseball

A&M reliever Joseph Menefee limited the damage in the sixth, but allowed two runs in the seventh. The lefty did match Dallas in strikeouts with four before being pulled after 2 1/3 innings. 

Catcher Troy Claunch tried to force a rally in the top of the eighth with a single. He would score on a pair of wild pitches by Alabama reliever Landon Green. A&M left fielder Dylan Rock cranked a solo home run in the top of the ninth to give the Aggies a late run. 

Claunch finished with a team-high three hits and scored a pair of runs. First baseman Jack Moss was just as consistent, going 2 for 5 with a pair of singles. The remaining Aggies collected just four hits and struck out eight times. 

"We got to play better baseball. If you don’t play well, you’re going to lose. If you play well, you’ll give yourself a chance to win,” Schlossnagle said. “Super disappointing."

Texas A&M baseball

The Aggies return home Tuesday for a one-game series against No. 20 Texas State. First pitch is set for 6:32 p.m. 

