Texas A&M baseball is entering a new era under first-year coach Jim Schlossnagle. His roster building just took a massive leap forward with a star pitcher set to arrive in the spring of 2024.

The Aggies gained the commitment of left-handed pitching prospect Rylan Hill on Wednesday evening. A native of Bryan, just outside of College Station, the 6-5 southpaw is considered to be a top pitcher in the state entering the 2022 high school season.

A member of Perfect Game Baseball, Hill also plays first base when not on the mound. According to his profile on PerfectGame.org, he has "a longer arm action from a three-quarters slot." Currently, his speed ranges between 75-83 mph with the fastball, and he also owns a 1-to-7 shaped curveball with good break and depth.

Texas A&M looks to build on its long history of success with Schlossnagle, who spent the past 18 seasons at TCU. During his tenure with the Horned Frogs, Schlossnagle went to five College World Series, including four consecutive trips from 2014-18.

In 18 seasons, Schlossnagle posted a 693–327 record. He replaces Rob Childress, who coached A&M from 2006-2021. Childress, who now is with Nebraska, posted a 622–336–3 mark, making it to a pair of College World Series in 2011 and 2017.

“You have my full commitment that there will not be a minute, hour or day where I am not doing something to better this program,” Schlossnagle said in June. “The goal is a national title — there will never be a day where it is anything other than that.”

