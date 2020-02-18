AllAggies
Preview: Texas A&M Preps for Two-Game Series Midweek

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION —If the weekend at Blue Bell Park showed any glimpse into the future, considering the 2020 season, a home run for Rob Childress' squad. The No.20 Aggies completed a three-game sweep over Miami (Ohio), where the bats became the swinging blow to the Redhawks charisma. 

The Aggies tallied 32 runs on 39 hits while tallying seven stolen bases. Outfielder Zach Deloach hit .778 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs while designated hitter Will Frizzell hit .417 with long balls, two doubles and drove in six. The trio rotation of Asa Lacy, Christian Roa and Chandler Jozwiak combined for 18 innings of work while striking out a combined 26 batters. 

Roa, a junior from Memorial, Texas, saw a career-best 12 batters swing at his driving fastball and missed. Junior college transfer Logan Satori would go 4-for-10 with two homers in his first weekend around the diamond at Olsen Field. 

The Aggies will prep for a weekend matchup with Army by taking on Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday night before facing Prairie View A&M Wednesday. The Lumberjacks (1-2) won their season opener against Arkansas State before dropping the final two games of the weekend. 

Left-hander Dustin Saenz is expected to make his first start for A&M against SFA. The junior made his season debut over the weekend, throwing one scoreless inning while striking out two batters. Last season in five starts, Saenz would go 2-1 with a 4.85 ERA and tallying 15 total appearances. 

The Lumberjacks are expected to start College Station High School alum, Reese Easterling. The right-hander will make his season debut after joining the roster from the junior college level this offseason. 

Wednesday's matchup against the Panthers (0-4) should be another quality outing on the mound for Childress' roster. Redshirt freshman Johnathan Childress will make his season debut after suffering a season-ending injury at the start of the 2019 campaign. Before being shut down, Childress would make three starts, going 0-1 with 2.13 ERA. \

The Panthers have yet to name a starter for Wednesday's matchup. The team was swept to begin their year after traveling to New Orleans for the season opener. Infielder Andrew Page led the offense, going 3-for-7 with two doubles and five RBIs. 

Both games will be televised on SEC Network+ and can be watched on the ESPN app. The first pitch will take place at 6:30 p.m. on both days before a three-game series against the Black Knights beginning Friday evening. 

