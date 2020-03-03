Preview: Texas A&M Returns To Blue Bell Park For Mid-Week Series

COLLEGE STATION — Home is where the heart is. That's always been the expression. Perhaps Texas A & M will be living by that motto after a rough weekend away from west campus.

Following become the first team in the NCAA to reach double-digit victories with a 10-0 start at home, the Aggies will take a blow on the road that knocked them off the path. The team would drop three straight to Illinois, No.8 UCLA and No.17 Oklahoma State in the Frisco Classic. After being outscored 17-7, the voters believed A & M will need time to regroup before earning a place in the top 25.

Perhaps a return to Blue Bell Park is just the remedy the doctor order for offensive production to shine once more. A & M (10-3) will return to the diamond for a two-game mid-week series against Texas A & M Corpus Christi and Abilene Christian.

A & M will enter play on a 12-game home win streak, heading back two wins over Arkansas to wrap up the 2019 homestand. The Aggies pitching staff should feel comfortable after pitching back-to-back shutouts in each of their last two games at Olsen Field, posting wins over Houston Baptist and Incarnate Word by identical 4-0 tallies.

Johnathan Childress (2-0) will take the Monday Tuesday night after a five inning, seven strikeout performance against the Cardinals last Wednesday. The redshirt freshman currently holds a perfect 0.00 ERA in both starts since his return from shoulder surgery.

The Islanders (6-6) will be coming in hot off a 7-6 win Monday night against UTSA. The team recently took two of three at home against Manhattan College, scoring 16 runs over the weekend. Texas A & M CC also has proven their ability to hang with the big names school, claiming victories over Kansas State and Missouri last month.

The Aggies will need to be on the lookout for Islanders' first baseman Luke Marbach, who leads the team with a .325 batting average, tacking on four doubles, a triple, six RBIs. Outfielder Mike Williams will have the chance to thrive with runners in scoring position, leading the team with RBIs at seven.

Senior David Worrell (1-1, 2.70 ERA) is expected to take the mound Tuesday night.

For Abilene Christian, the team could be in for a rude awaking if A & M's bats come to life. The Wildcats (6-5) have dropped four of their last six outings, losing both series to Youngstown State and UC-Santa Barbra.

Poor offensive play has hurt ACU to attribute runs. The team currently holds a .230 batting average and will rely on quality plate appearances from Tommy Cruz. The junior infielder leads the team with a .333 batting average, along with a home run, two doubles, five RBI and six runs scored.

The Wildcats have yet to name a starter for Wednesday's showdown.

Zach DeLoach will be Mr.Reliable for Rob Childress' offense after a fast start. The junior outfielder ranks in the top 10 in the nation in numerous offensive categories, including runs (2nd - 19), toughest-to-strikeout (8th - 36.0) and on-base percentage (9th - .615). He also ranks in the top 25 in walks (11th - 13), slugging percentage (13th - .889), runs per game (17th - 1.46) and batting average (25th - .472).

Fellow junior Bryce Blaum will need to rebound after a week removed from SEC Player of the Week. The Aggies' starting second baseman ranks fourth in the nation with his seven doubles. His current pace would give him 30 over the 56-game regular-season slate. The tally would threaten the single-game school record set of 27 by Sean Heaney in 1999.

Both games are set for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch time at home. The games will be televised on SEC Network+.