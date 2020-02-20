Recap: A&M Offense Pounces On Panthers' Pitching In Lopsided Win

COLLEGE STATION — In the movie "Anchorman", Ron Burgundy is seen sitting around his desk, sipping down an ice cold beer following a fight. With the Channel 5 News Team by his side, Will Ferrell uttered perhaps the infamous line in the movie.

"Boy, that escalated quickly."

Flash forward 16 years later into a windy Wednesday evening and fans at Blue Bell Park would say the same thing. Texas A & M held a 27-0 lead following two innings of work — putting them in control against Prairie View A & M.

And before the end of the seventh, the umpires had seen enough damage. The Aggies would pick up their fifth victory of the season with a 30-2 win over the Panthers.

"That's really what an offense that's working together really looks and feels like," A & M manager Rob Childress said. "I know our players couldn't be more proud of where we are at this point."

Pitching will carry the team deep into Southeastern Conference play, but the bats could be the reason A & M makes a run for Omaha towards the end of the season. The Aggies (5-0) would see their first 10 batters reach base and score to begin the game. The first out wouldn't come until a pinch-hit at-bat.

Even then, A & M would capitalize by scoring on a sac fly from Ty Coleman.

The second inning had students heading home, knowing victory would soon follow. The Aggies would send 22 batters to the plate, scoring 17 runs on multiple hits and errors. The team would come four at-bats shy of setting the NCAA record for most batters in an inning.

Long before the field could have it's mid-game clean, A & M would face a plethora of Prairie View (0-5) pitchers. Derrick Curry (0-1) wouldn't record an out after being yanked by the manager following his first go-around with A & M's offense. The Panthers' starter would allow five runs off multiple hits and errors while the Aggies would look like a Looney Tunes cartoon around the bases.

“It’s a tribute to our coaches and players. You talk about the first inning and it all goes down to the guys willing to take their walks, willing to anchor down and take the hit by the pitch, willing to be competitive on two strikes and willing to bust their tails down the line on a ground ball and put pressure on the defense.

A & M would welcome back Johnathan Childress (1-0) with a victory from the ashes. The redshirt freshman would miss almost the entire 2019 campaign after undergoing surgery with a shoulder injury. Holding a substantial lead, Childress could ease his way back into the rotation, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out three batters through three innings.

“It’s been a rollercoaster with a lot of ups and a lot of downs," Jonathan Childress said on his return to the mound. "You look forward to all the big things like throwing for the first time after you have surgery, then getting up on the mound for the first time. Tonight was really special."

Clutch hitting was the name of the game for an early lead at Olsen Field. A & M would hit 13 of 22 (.590) with runners in scoring position and 12 of 13 (.923) with two outs. Infielder Trevor Werner would go 3-of-5 with four RBIs while freshman outfielder Logan Britt would drive high a career-high five.

One thing would sour the success of A & M's perfect night. In the first inning at his second at-bat, third baseman Logan Satori would take a fastball towards the forehead. After trotting around the bases, he would leave the game in favor of Coleman.

The Aggies could be shorthanded on the bench in the upcoming series against Army. On Tuesday, fellow junior college transfer Rody Barker would leave after being hit by a pitch on the nose against Stephen F. Austin. Childress did not address the injury or give a timetable either player's return.

As the Aggies prep for a weekend against the Black Knights, hopefully the weather conditions will play in their favor. Even in an empty stadium, The 12th Man echoed loud from section 203, cheering on the boys to victory.

On a night where everything seemed to click, the boys around the diamond couldn't help but smile at those sticking it out through thick and thin.

“We were talking about that before the game," Werner said. "We were like, ‘Man, we really got some real fans.’ It’s a lot different as a freshman to see that, because coming from my high school, nobody would be at a game like this. It’s pretty cool having fans that are that dedicated.”