Recap: Lacy Logs 13 Strikeouts In Victory Over New Mexico State

COLLEGE STATION — Rob Childress has seen multiple future big-leaguers make their way through College Station. St.Louis Cardinals Michael Wacha helped Texas A & M make the 2011 College World Series while Arizona's Corbin Martin was the man in command for 2017.

But in 15 years as the manager on The 12th Man, Childress is certain the Asa Lacy is the name to remember when he's long gone from the program. After all, they don't call "Ace" for nothing.

"By far and way, that's the best I've seen Asa Lacy pitch since he's been at Texas A & M," Childress said. "He was dominating from the first inning on. I think if we kept running him out there, he would've been dominant until we had to turn the lights off."

Lacy was dominant— if not flawless with his approach and execution during Friday's 8-3 victory against New Mexico State Friday night. The junior's command has been his bread and butter since 2018 — the pinpoint accuracy was spread on smooth against the Aggies of the southwest.

The southpaw struck out a season-high 13 batters in seven innings of work while not allowing a hit. History would remain in the past as a late surge from New Mexico State's offense cost the team a chance for a perfect game.

“We executed a plan. When they did make contact, we made a few good plays in the infield," Lacy said. "I think overall, the fastball command tonight was the key. The offense got out to a slow start, but I thought they really picked it up in about the third or fourth inning and allowed me to settle in."

Lacy's fastball will be his deadly strike in the pros, driving the ball from the range of 94 to 97 MPH. Considered a top prospect for the impending MLB Draft in June, he would come face-to-face with another top prospect expecting to take the game by storm.

With a new .500 batting average, New Mexico State's Nick Gonzales would enter the evening as NCAA's hottest hitter. Much like a mongoose and snake, Lacy's sharp bite bested Gonzales's cunning demeanor — sending him back to the dugout 0-for-2 with a strikeout and a walk.

"The adrenaline was definitely there," Lacy said of the night against Gonzales. "I know with a guy like him, I'm going to execute my very best pitch. That's all I tried to do; with the most intent possible, throw it where I'm trying to throw it. Luckily, it worked out."

Lacy would leave the game with the team in good hands after 99 pitches. A & M's Will Johnston would see the perfect game come to a close with a leadoff hit in the eighth. Johnston would allow four hits and three runs without recording an out, facing just five batters in the frame.

Enter Childress' next prize, Alex Magers. With two on and nobody out, the freshman from D'Hanis, Texas, would send Gonzales packing on four pitches, swinging away the entire time.

“Coach Childress brought me in, and I knew that I was just going to trust my stuff," Magers said of facing the future MLBer. "Beat the ball into the bottom of the zone. If they are going to beat me, it’s going to be groundballs into the outfield. It’s not going to be fly balls. It’s not going to be homers. They would’ve had to beat me in the dirt, so I knew by just trusting my stuff that I was going to have success against them.”

A pair of RBI doubles from Hunter Coleman and Will Frizzell would put A & M on the board in the second. The Aggies would take on three more runs in the fifth to give them a 5-0 lead. Then, in the seventh, Frizzell would make New Mexico State pay for their mistake across the middle of the plate.

When the ball finally touched down, the train tracks in right field could feel the rattle of the two-run homer run, giving the Aggies a 7-0 lead. Frizzell would finish the night 2-for-3 with three RBIs and the long ball. Bryce Blaum would pick up his first home run of the year of a liner to left field.

“I think we had a lot to prove to ourselves, coming off a slow weekend," Frizzell said. "We all know how good we are whenever it comes to the offense flowing as a whole. It’s not one person ever, we just keep playing fast, and if we can keep doing that, they we’ll be successful.”

Both Aggies will return to Blue Bell Park for a 6:32 p.m. first pitch Saturday. A & M will send out Christian Roa (2-1, 4.60 ERA) while Chris Barraza (2-0, 1.80 ERA) will start for NSMU