Aggies and Longhorns to Face Off in CWS Elimination Game

The Aggies take on the Longhorns on Sunday with their season on the line.

The Texas A&M Aggies came into the College World Series riding high, scorching hot and the No. 5 overall national seed. They appeared ready to make a deep run in Omaha, and while they still can, all that momentum came to a screeching halt on Friday. Following their 13-8 loss to Oklahoma, the Aggies season will be on the line on Sunday, against none other than their longtime rival, the Texas Longhorns. 

Here's what you need to know about game one, from how to watch to a breakdown of the Longhorns.

How to watch: 

Sunday at 1 p.m. Central (ESPN)

A look at Texas' College World Series so far 

The Aggies clinched their spot in the College World Series after winning the College Station Super Regional, entering Omaha with a good amount of confidence. Much like the Longhorns that confidence was immediately halted, as Oklahoma would have none of it. 

Texas A&M wins this game if...

They are able to get Lucas Gordon out of this game as early as possible. As has been the case all season long, if you can get to the Longhorn bullpen, your odds of winning the game increase greatly. While they have shown flashes of rounding into form, the bullpen for the Longhorns is far too inconsistent to rely on, and thus if the Aggies want to win this they need to get them in the game as soon as they can. 

Texas wins this game if...

They can manage to take advantage of what might be a tired Aggie bullpen. The Aggies were forced to use six pitchers against Oklahoma, as they struggled mightily early in the game. While the Longhorn bats were ice cold against Notre Dame, it is hard to keep them down for long. If the Longhorns can get their bats going against the Aggies, they may very well save their season and live to fight another day.

