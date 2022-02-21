Skip to main content

Texas A&M's Britt's Late Home Run Seals Series Sweep Over Fordham

A heroic ninth inning helps Texas A&M improve to 3-0 under new manager Jim Schlossnagle

Baseball is considered "America's pastime" for its role over the last century. Somewhat of a surprise for a Brit to walk it off at Olsen Field for Texas A&M Sunday afternoon. 

No, that type of Brit.

Center fielder Logan Britt launched a no-doubt two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, sealing the 5-4 victory and completing the series sweep over Fordham. Britt finished the day 2-for-4 with a double in the seventh inning, two RBIs while also scoring a run. 

“It certainly feels a lot better on this side of the field,” A&M manager Jim Schlossnagle said postgame. “Thankful it was a south wind today, not a north wind.”

After trusting veterans on the mound to begin the series, Schlossnagle handed the ball to freshman left-hander Ryan Prager. Like most first-timers, reps will be the key for him to find a groove at the next level. 

A lesson learned for Prager to take to his next outing. 

IMG_4651
IMG_4652

Prager allowed two hits and struck out three batters in 4.1 innings of work. After hitting Rams' catcher Andy Semo and walking second baseman Jack Harnisch, Schlossnagle went to reliever Jacob Palisch. 

Thanks to an RBI single by third baseman Ryan Meyer, the Rams took the early 1-0 lead in the fifth inning. The Aggies would tie things up with a solo home run from right fielder Brett Minnich in the bottom of the sixth. 

The seventh inning wasn't pretty from the get-go for the Aggies' bullpen. Palisch loaded the bases with two outs before Walker Zander took over. Pinch-hitter Sebastian Mexico looked to be the hero with a bases-clearing double to right-center field to extend Fordham's lead by three. 

"You just keep playing," Schlossnagle said. "That's the beauty of being the home team. You never know which run is going to win or lose the ball game." 

A&M plated two in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a fielder's choice from second baseman Kole Kaler and an RBI single from left fielder Austin Bost. Aggies third baseman Trevor Werner led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a single but was later called out after video review for what appeared to be him removing his right hand from the bag. 

Schlossnagle said that in reviews that long, calls can go either way. 

IMG_4655
IMG_4653
IMG_4654

“Even the corner umpires talked about that he was forced off the base, and that’s why it took so long,” Schlossnagle said. “In the crew chief’s judgment, he didn’t feel that he was pushed off the base.”

Freshman pitcher Chris Cortez worked back-to-back scoreless frames to give A&M a chance late. Pinch-hitter Dylan Rock knocked a single before Britt's moonshot over the left field wall sent fans at Blue Bell Park home feeling a bit of nostalgia in the win.

“It’s electric, Olsen Magic,” Britt said. “It was the first taste for some of the new guys, and I’m glad they got to experience that.”

A&M returns to Olsen Field Tuesday to face Lamar. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. 

