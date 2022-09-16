Texas A&M Baseball Reveals 2023 Conference Schedule

The Texas A&M Aggies will enter the 2023 season hoping to ride the momentum of 2022, which saw them make the College World Series in their first year under coach Jim Schlossnagle.

In year one under Schlossnagle, the Aggies would finish with an impressive 44-20 record, with a 19-11 record in SEC play. Doing so well in SEC play is no easy accomplishment, especially with the talent-laden rosters throughout the conference.

Now, as the Aggies prepare for their 2023 season, they know their slate of SEC games. On Wednesday the Aggies received their 30-game slate of SEC games, and it is as follows:

March 17-19: at Kentucky

March 24-26: vs. Missouri

March 31-Apr. 2: at Mississippi State

Apr. 4-6: at Auburn

Apr. 14-16: vs. Alabama

Apr. 21-23: vs. LSU

Apr. 28-30: at Tennessee

May 5-7: vs. Ole Miss

May 12-14: at Arkansas

May 18-20: vs. Florida

May 23-28: SEC Tournament (Hoover, Alabama)

If the Aggies want to repeat their success from 2022, doing so will be a lot easier said than done. SEC play is never easy, but a schedule featuring road trips to Mississippi State, Tennessee and Arkansas is a gauntlet that can be difficult for even the best teams.

