Texas A&M Baseball Remain In Rankings Following Series Sweep

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A & M baseball secured the series sweep over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Sunday afternoon. The team combined for 32 runs, 27 strikeouts and seven stolen bases behind the arms of Asa Lacy, Christian Roa and Chandler Jozwiak.

While the potential is there, it's still early in the season to be looking too far down the line. The NCAA rankings would tend to agree.

In their second rankings of the baseball season, A & M remained at the No.20 ranked roster for 2020. Of the top 25 teams, only Cal State Fullerton moved into the top 25 rankings from the initial numbers.

A & M outfielder Zach Deloach and Will Frizzell would combine go 12-for-21 to start the season. Transfer third baseman Logan Satori would hit two home runs in the series while first baseman Hunter Coleman would drive a two-run shot in the first inning of Sunday's game.

Roa would surprise the early critics, striking out a career-high 12 batters in six innings of work Saturday afternoon. Lacy and Jozwiak each would pitch six innings with both southpaws striking out eight and six, respectively.

The Southeastern Conference should be in for another promising season around the diamond. Following their series sweep over Marshall, Florida would move into the No.2 spot, surpassing both Vanderbilt and Louisville. Miami would jump to the top seed following a 1-2 start from both the Commodores and Cardinals.

From the SEC, nine teams represent the conference in the top 25 rankings — six inside the top 10. Florida (No.2) and Vanderbilt (No.4) are expected to heavy-hitters while Georgia (No.5), Arkansas (No.7), Auburn (No.8) and Mississippi State (No.10) round off the top.

LSU barely misses the cut after dropping the series finale to Indiana Sunday afternoon, moving to the No.11 seed. Ole Miss remains in the No.17 spot while the Aggies stay inside the top 20.

A & M will face Stephen F. Austin Tuesday and Prairie View A & M Wednesday before a three-game series against Army to close out the week. All games will be played on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station.