Aggies Score 34 Runs in Series Win over No. 10 Georgia

The Texas A&M Aggies baseball team scored a combined 34 runs over its three-game weekend series against the Georgia Bulldogs.

In the first game on Thursday, sophomore starting pitcher and this week's SEC Pitcher of the Week, Nathan Dettmer, offered a career-best outing as the Aggies beat the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs, 8-1, at Foley Field.

Dettmer (3-2) worked a career-long eight innings, allowing only one unearned run in the bottom of the first. He struck out a career-high nine batters to earn the win. Ryan Prager worked a scoreless ninth to finish off the Bulldogs.

The Aggies fell behind in the first inning, but catcher Troy Claunch responded immediately as the first batter in the second with a home run. Brett Minich drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the third and Dylan Rock blew the game open in the fifth with a three-run blast.



Rock knocked in four runs on the day. went 1-for-3 with two HBP, one double and three runs scored, reaching base three times when leading off an inning. and Claunch each added two hits.

On Friday, A&M had the tying runner on second base and the go-ahead run on first as the game ended in the Aggies' 4-3 loss that evened the series at 1-1.

The Aggies fell behind 4-0 after just three innings before they began the comeback attempt.

That comeback would fall short as A&M could manage just three runs on the night.



Rock and Kole Kaler led the Aggies offensively as Rock went 2-for-3 with one hit-by-pitch, one sac fly, one double, and one RBI. Kaler went 2-for-4 with one double and one RBI.

Chris Cortez (4-2) struggled in his first career start, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one in two innings.

In the rubber match on Saturday, A&M scored the most runs scored ever by an Aggies team in an SEC contest Saturday afternoon when they routed Georgia, 23-9.



A&M had 19 hits, including five doubles, one triple, and three home runs. The Aggies had two six-run innings and put the game away with a 10-run ninth.



It marked the most runs for the Aggies in a conference game since a 25-9 drubbing of the Texas Longhorns in a Southwest Conference game in April of 1995.



Austin Bost got things going with a 4-for-6 performance including two doubles, four runs, and one RBI. Jordan Thompson went 3-for-4 with one double, one walk, one hit-by-pitch, three runs, and four RBIs. The Aggies got three-run home runs from Rock and Britt and a two-run dinger from Ryan Targac.



Up next, Texas A&M returns to Blue Bell Park for a Tuesday matchup with the Dallas Baptist Patriots. First pitch is scheduled for 6:02 p.m. CT.

