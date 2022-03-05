Aggies Baseball at Frisco Classic: Live Game Log vs. Washington State
The Aggies have started the season 6-2 on the back of dominant pitching and clutch hitting in key situations. They now travel to Frisco, Texas to participate in the Frisco Classic along with Iowa, Wichita State, and Washington State. Friday night, A&M faces the Washington State Cougars at Riders Field at 7 p.m. CT. In the early game on Friday, Wichita State beat Iowa 6-4 as the tournament kicked off.
Pregame
The Aggies have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
LF Dylan Rock
1B Jack Moss
3B Trevor Werner
RF Brett Minnich
C Troy Claunch
DH Austin Bost
2B Kole Kaler
CF Logan Britt
SS Kalae Harrison
RHP Nathan Dettmer
Top First
RHP Grant Taylor (Washington State) pitching
Live updates will appear here after first pitch
