Aggies Baseball at Frisco Classic: Live Game Log vs. Washington State

The Aggies have started the season 6-2 on the back of dominant pitching and clutch hitting in key situations. They now travel to Frisco, Texas to participate in the Frisco Classic along with Iowa, Wichita State, and Washington State. Friday night, A&M faces the Washington State Cougars at Riders Field at 7 p.m. CT. In the early game on Friday, Wichita State beat Iowa 6-4 as the tournament kicked off.

Pregame

The Aggies have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:



LF Dylan Rock

1B Jack Moss

3B Trevor Werner

RF Brett Minnich

C Troy Claunch

DH Austin Bost

2B Kole Kaler

CF Logan Britt

SS Kalae Harrison

RHP Nathan Dettmer

Top First

RHP Grant Taylor (Washington State) pitching

Live updates will appear here after first pitch

