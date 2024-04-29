Texas A&M Aggies LHP Shane Sdao Credits Jim Schlossnagle for Georgia Series Win
The No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies split a double-header with No. 17 Georgia on Saturday, coming away with the series win after a 5-2 win on Friday. A&M beat Georgia 19-9 in seven innings in the first game before Georgia exacted revenge wiht a 5-4 tally in the second game.
Left-handed relief pitcher Shane Sdao picked up the win in relief in Saturday's Game 2, allowing one run, two walks and registering four strikeouts over 4.0 innings pitched.
Sdao credited a conversation with manager Jim Schlossnagle for the Aggies' performance in the series.
"Yeah, he brings it up every once in a while. But I would say that he tells me how much trust he has in me because obviously, this is a big weekend. An SEC weekend is always a big weekend so it always feels good whenever he comes up to me and tells me that,” Sdao recalled. “It’s very amazing whenever I can do something like that, it’s very good for the confidence, 100 percent.
“I would say honestly just my competitiveness (was working best for me today). I wouldn’t say I had a whole lot going my way. I never really have a lot of feel in any of my pitches but I made it work.”
Schlossnagle told Sdao he'd have a big part in the series, and the pep-talk clearly worked.