Three-Star 2025 CB Jamar Beal-Goines Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies added a significant piece to their 2025 recruiting class on Sunday, as three-star Arizona corner Jamar Beal-Goines committed to the program.
The Desert Edge (AZ) High School product is the No. 624-rated player in the country, the No. 61 corner, and the No. 6 overall recruit from the state of Arizona per On3 Industry Rankings. The 6-0, 170-pound corner is considered the fastest player in the state, running a 10.4-second 100 meters and a sub-4.3-second 40.
He is the second corner in the 2025 cycle to commit to the Aggies, joining four-star Deyjhon Pettaway, the Katy (TX) Paetow product.
The commitment puts Texas A&M at No. 14 nationally for the recruiting cycle, moving up from No. 17 per On3. The 2025 class boasts seven four-star and three three-star commits, headlined by Pettaway and Centennial (Corona, CA) quarterback Husan Longstreet, who committed on April 14.
Beal-Goines visited College Station on April 13 and reportedly enjoyed the visit.