Texas A&M Aggies Basketball Appear On CBS Sports' Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings
The Texas A&M Aggies basketball season did not end the way the 12th man hoped.
After an impressive run through the early stages of the NCAA Tournament, the Aggies ran into a buzzsaw of a team from the University of Houston.
A 100-95 loss to the Cougars in the regional semi-final game did the Aggies in, but not after another quality 21-15 season under coach Buzz Wiliams.
And now, with a roster that will look very different in 2024-25, the Aggies appear in CBS Sports' way-too-early rankings just two weeks after the end of the NCAA Tournament.
There has been a ton of movement from the top teams already, as Gary Parrish has one team jumping up to clain the No. 1 spot.
But no, it's not the Aggies.
Texas A&M comes just outside the top 10 at No. 12.
No. 12 is not inside the top 10 but it's respectable enough, as it appears ahead of some quality teams inside and outside of the SEC.
One of the new SEC kids on the block, the Texas Longhorns, appear at No. 23, while the Florida Gators hit at No. 21.
The Tennessee Volunteers appear in the No. 16 spot and just in front of the Aggies at No. 11 are the Alabam Crimson Tide after an impressive season of their own.
The Auburn Tigers are inside the top 10 at No. 8 and are the highest-ranked SEC tean.
The Kansa Jayhawks take over the No. 1 spot in these clearly way-too-early rankings.