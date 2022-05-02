Aggies Hoops Lands Mississippi State Transfer

Mississippi State transfer guard Andersson Garcia has committed to Texas A&M, the Dominican Republic native announced via social media Monday.

April saw the departure of A&M star Quenton Jackson and the decision to enter the portal from guards Hassan Diarra, Aaron Cash, and Marcus Williams, leaving the Aggies thin in the backcourt headed into the offseason.

hailstate.com Andersson Garcia hailstate.com Andersson Garcia Buzz Williams

Now with the addition of Garcia, A&M coach Buzz Williams has a guard with an elite size at 6-7, 210, that can make a difference right away next season. In 2021-2022, Garcia saw most of his action coming off the bench. He started three games out of 33 appearances and averaged 4.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 14.7 minutes per game while shooting 54.4 percent from the field.

Garcia only reached double figures twice this season, but arguably his best performance came in the March 5 meeting with the Aggies in College Station. Despite the Bulldogs falling 67-64, Garcia came off the bench and had a season-high 14 points while adding six rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

hailstate.com Andersson Garcia Buzz Williams Texas A&M Basketball

It remains to be seen who else the Aggies and Williams add through recruiting or the portal as the offseason rolls on, but Garcia should see an increased role in College Station due to his size, rebounding ability, and defensive reliability.

After going on a Cinderella-like run to the SEC title game, A&M came up just short of a berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies would then lose a tight, 73-72 contest to Xavier in the NIT Championship on March 31.

