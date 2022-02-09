Aggie Women Out to Win Third Straight SEC Game

The Texas A&M Aggies have won two games in a row. Dare they try to make it three when they host Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. on Thursday?

If the Aggies (13-9, 3-7 in SEC) have any hope of getting into postseason play, including the NCAA Tournament, it almost feels like a must-win.

This game was supposed to be Texas A&M’s SEC opener on Dec. 30. But, the game was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols at Vanderbilt.

The Aggies bring some momentum into this game. Texas A&M has won two straight games, its first winning streak since a 9-0 start to the season that ended on Dec. 1. Once SEC play began, the Aggies went into a tailspin, losing seven of their first eight games before beating Arkansas, 77-64, last Thursday and then beating Kentucky in overtime, 73-64, on Sunday.

That victory over the Wildcats — who, like the Aggies, were in the Top 25 at one point this season — was the Aggies’ biggest comeback of the season, as they were down by 12 points at halftime. Texas A&M overcame two Kentucky players with double-doubles and rode Destiny Pitts’ tremendous game — 20 points, along with five 3-pointers, plus 10 rebounds and six assists. Qadashah Hoppie added 17 points, while Jordan Nixon had 16 points and five assists.

All three performances proved timely because the Aggies lost Kayla Wells to foul trouble near the end of the game.

While it is the final season for retiring head coach Gary Blair, there are plenty of other good reasons for the Aggies to make a push to try and get back to the NCAA Tournament. Currently, ESPN does not project the Aggies as a tournament team, and they likely need a .500 or better record to get into the WNIT.

The Aggies have been to the NCAA Tournament in 15 of the last 16 seasons, with the only interruption being the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament. That streak began in 2005-06.

The Aggies also have a streak of 17 straight winning seasons on the line right now, dating back to the 2004-05 season when the Aggies went 16-15 and reached the WNIT quarterfinals.

Vanderbilt (12-12, 3-7) has lost its last two games, including a 77-71 overtime loss to Alabama last Friday. The Commodores have beaten the same three teams that the Aggies have in SEC action — Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky.

Brinae Alexander is the Commodores’ leading scorer, averaging 15.6 points. Iyana Moore averages 12 points. Jordyn Cambridge, Kaylon Smith and Sacha Washington each average more than five rebounds, with Cambridge also pitching in 9.7 points.

Vanderbilt is the Aggies' last ‘easy’ game in SEC play. Four of their final five games are against ranked teams, starting with LSU on Sunday in College Station.

