Aggies Improve To 7-1 With Win Over New Orleans

Coming into Tuesday night's game against The New Orleans Privateers, the Texas A&M Men's basketball team has been on a hot streak, winning the two in a row following their loss to Wisconsin last week.

Against New Orleans, the Aggies kept the winning streak alive, winning 85-65 at Reed arena behind a powerful offensive effort.

Andre Gordon led the way for the Aggies, scoring 15 points on 6 of 7 shooting from the floor, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. Gordon also added four assists and two steals to the stat sheet, to go along with two rebounds.

Next up for the Aggies was Tyrece Radford, who finished with 13 points on 6 of 9 shooting. Radford also added six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks, and hit his only attempt from beyond the arc.

The Aggies would end the game with three other players in double figures as well, with Hassan Diarra and Wade Taylor IV scoring 11 each, and Marcus Williams scoring 10.

As a team, Texas A&M shot 48.8 percent from the floor, including 47.8-percent from three. Texas A&M also outrebounded the Privateers 41-30 and held them to 42-percent from the floor for the game.

Following the win, the Aggies (7-1) will have more than 10 days off, before they host the TCU Horned Frogs at Reed Arena on December 11.

That game is set to tip off at 5:30 PM central time and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

