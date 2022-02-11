Aggie Women Claim Third Straight SEC Win

On Thursday at Reed Arena in College Station, the Texas A&M women won their third straight game, taking care of the Vanderbilt Commodores, 76-58.

The Aggies (14-9, 4-7 in SEC) had one of their best shooting games in SEC action, firing 53.7 percent from the field, which included shooting at least 60 percent in the second and fourth quarters. That allowed them to build a 38-29 lead at halftime, a lead the Aggies only built on in the second half.

Vanderbilt (12-13, 3-3) lost its third straight game and shot only 32.1 percent from the field. The Commodores were also outscored 32-18 in the paint.

Part of that dominance inside had to do with Aaliyah Patty, who scored 10 points and shared a team-high eight rebounds with Destiny Pitts. Pitts also had nine points.

Kayla Wells and Qadashah Hoppie each had 19 points to lead the Aggies. Hoppie connected on three 3-pointers, as the Aggies made six 3-pointers. They were also a perfect 12-for-12 from the free-throw line.

Jordyn Cambridge led the Commodores with 13 points.

The Aggies are trying to make a push back into contention for the NCAA Tournament, as their head coach, Gary Blair, is retiring at the end of the season. The Aggies still have some work to do, but this three-game winning streak at least puts them in a position to try and salvage their season, one that saw them ranked in the AP Top 15 at one point.

Texas A&M faces a schedule in which it plays four out of five ranked teams before the SEC Tournament — No. 14 LSU on Sunday, followed by No. 25 Ole Miss next Thursday and then a home game against Alabama, which is unranked, on Feb. 20.

The week following, the Aggies host No. 1 South Carolina on Feb. 24 and then travel to No. 14 Georgia on Feb. 27 to end conference play.

In other SEC women’s games on Thursday, No. 1 South Carolina defeated Kentucky, 59-50; No. 13 Tennessee defeated Missouri, 76-62; No. 19 Florida defeated Mississippi State, 73-64; and Arkansas defeated Auburn, 68-66.

