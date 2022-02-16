Wade Taylor's Free Throws Ends Aggies' Losing Streak

Wade Taylor IV’s three free throws with 19 seconds left helped the Texas A&M Aggies break their eight-game losing streak and beat the Florida Gators, 56-55, on Tuesday night.

Taylor’s free throws came after he was fouled by Florida’s Phlandrous Fleming Jr. as he took a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. The foul actually sent Taylor to the ground and he needed a minute to get up before attempting his free throws.

Taylor, a 73 percent free throw shooter for the season, made all three to give the Aggies the lead for the first time since they lost it with about three minutes to play.

"We need to improve in all facets, including coaching," Williams said. "I just admire who those guys are. What we've been through over the past nine games, we needed every one of those free throws today to win by one."

With the lead, the Gators chose to bring the ball up the floor instead of taking a time out. On the other end, Fleming missed a long baseline jumper with three seconds left. The ball went out of bounds off the Aggies, or at least that was the call on the floor.

After a long review, the ball was awarded to the Aggies with .8 seconds left after it was determined that the ball went out of bounds off the Gators.

The Aggies inbounded the ball to end the game.

The Aggies (16-10, 5-8 in SEC) ended not only their 8-game losing streak but the longest losing streak of Aggies head coach Buzz Williams’ career. The Aggies had started the season 15-3 and 4-0 in the SEC. Their losing streak started on Jan. 19 with a home loss to Kentucky.

"I don't think we have the best players," Williams said. "That's because the head coach is not a good recruiter. But, I'm their biggest cheerleader."

The Gators (16-10, 6-7) had quite a bit on the line as they’re on the NCAA Tournament bubble per ESPN.

At one point in the first half, the Aggies had their biggest lead of the game, 21-8, and the Aggies were able to hold on to that for a 27-20 lead at the break. Neither team shot particularly well in the first half, as the Gators shot just 21.9 percent. What made the difference for the Aggies was Quenton Jackson, who had 10 first-half points, including a 6-of-6 stretch at the free-throw line. The Aggies were a perfect 8-for-8 from the line, helping them to the lead.

But the Gators were persistent and chipped away at the Aggies, eventually taking the lead on a pair of Niels Lane free throws with 5:03 left in the game. It was the first time Florida had led the game since they led 4-0.

Jackson then re-tied the game with free throws at 47-47, but a Colin Castleton dunk gave the Gators the lead and it became a tight affair the rest of the way. Florida had as much as a 55-51 lead with 1:44 left after a Fleming 3-pointer. A Jackson jumper cut the lead to 55-53 with 1:30 left.

After the Aggies forced an empty possession for the Gators, the Aggies had two shots to tie or take the lead before Taylor drew the foul that led to his free throws.

Jackson led the Aggies with 16 points. Tyrece Radford had seven points and eight rebounds. Taylor added eight points.

Castleton led the Gators with 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Myreon Jones added 10 points.

The Aggies are back on the floor on Saturday at Vanderbilt.

"I've been a college coach for over 20 years and I've never been what we've been through over the past 30 days," Williams said. "It's a thin, thin line between winning and losing. And I'm very thankful for the win...our guys deserve it."

