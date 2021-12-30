Late Surge Sends Aggies Past Central Arkansas In Final Non-Conference Outing

The Texas A&M Aggies went into their final non-conference game against Central Arkansas, hoping for an easy win to carry some momentum into SEC play next week.

And while it would not be easy for the majority of the contest, a late surge would help the Aggies pull away and secure an 85-59 win at Reed Arena

The Aggies were led offensively by senior guard Quenton Jackson, who finished with a game-high 31 points to go along with five rebounds. Jackson was also 11-of-18 from the floor, but just 2-6 from three.

Also contributing in a big way was sophomore guard Marcus Williams, who added 16 points of his own, to go along with eight rebounds and four steals.

As a team, the Aggies would shoot 50 percent from the floor, and outrebound the Bears 36-29.

However it was thanks to a suffocating defensive effort, the Aggies were able to overcome their offensive shortcomings and seal the win, forcing Central Arkansas into 23 turnovers, to just six of their own.

Following the win, the Aggies will begin their SEC schedule against Georgia on Jan. 4 at 6:00 p.m. CT in Athens.

The Aggies have not faced Georgia since the 2019-20 season, where they split the season series with a loss in Athens and a win in College Station.

After their tilt with Georgia, the Aggies will return to College Station to play Arkansas on Jan. 8 in a noon matchup.

