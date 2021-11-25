Skip to main content
    November 25, 2021
    Aggies Move To 6-1 After Defeating Notre Dame At Maui Invitational

    The Texas A&M men's basketball team is starting to gain momentum
    The Texas A&M Aggies moved to 6-1 on the season on Wednesday, taking down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 73-67 at Michelob Ultra Arena in a late-night tilt. 

    The win gave the Aggies a fifth-place finish in the tournament, behind Wisconsin (first place), St. Mary's (second place), Houston (third place), and Oregon (fourth place). 

    Despite the win, it was an odd night for Buzz Williams' team, without a single player in the starting lineup scoring more than four points. 

    Instead, the team was led offensively by phenomenal bench performances from the trio of Hassan Diarra, Quenton Jackson, and Wade Taylor. 

    Jackson would finish the game as the Aggies' highest scorer with 18 points on 8 of 11 shooting while grabbing four rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes.

    Diarra was next on the scoring list for the Aggies, pouring in 17 of his own including hitting 7 of 11 from the free-throw line. 

    Not to be out down, Taylor added 14 points, four assists, and four steals in just 18 minutes of action, while hitting five of his eight shots. 

    As a team, the Aggies shot 49.1 percent from the floor, while holding the Irish to just 39.6 percent on the other end. The Aggies also forced 18 turnovers to just 12 of their own. 

    Following the win, Texas A&M will make the long trip back to College Station, where they will take on the New Orleans Privateers at Reed Arena on November 30. 

