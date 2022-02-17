Texas A&M to Honor Gary Blair On Reed Arena Court

Texas A&M honoring retiring women's basketball coach with the naming of "Gary Blair Court" at Reed Arena on Feb. 24. The Aggies will be taking on No. 1 South Carolina.

Blair will join Tennessee’s Pat Summitt and North Carolina State’s Kay Yow as the only women’s basketball coaches with that distinction, per Texas A&M’s press release.

"This is an incredible honor," Blair said. "Having my name on that beautiful floor is a humbling experience. It will be a symbol of all those that helped build this program and all the Aggies that battle on that court, not just in women's basketball, but in men's basketball and volleyball as well.”

Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork and Roberts made the announcement with Blair on Thursday, once the Texas A&M Board of Regents had approved the change.

Wayne Roberts, a Texas A&M Class of 1985, made the donation to help fund the change to the court.

Blair's Aggies are fighting to stay in NCAA Tournament contention going into Thursday’s game at Ole Miss.

Blair, already a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, is a nominee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, with finalists to be announced Friday.

Blair entered the season No. 12 in all-time victories after coaching stints at Stephen F. Austin and Arkansas, before arriving at Texas A&M. He led the Aggies to the 2011 National Championship and the Aggies have made the NCAA Tournament in each of the last 15 seasons in which there has been a tournament (2020 tournament was canceled).

His consistency is remarkable. As a head coach he has 35 winning seasons, 30 20-win seasons (including 16 straight at Texas A&M) and 26 trips to the NCAA Tournament. He is one of three coaches to have taken two or more schools to the Final Four (Arkansas and Texas A&M).

