No. 12 Kentucky Pulls Out Late Win over Texas A&M

The 3-point basket has helped fuel Texas A&M’s rise in the SEC and in men’s college basketball this season. But it betrayed the Aggies on Wednesday night against No. 12 Kentucky, as the Aggies lost their first SEC game, 64-58.

The Aggies (15-3, 4-1), in front of a jam-packed crowd at Reed Arena, played possession-for possession with the No. 12 Wildcats (15-3, 5-1), leading by as much as double-digits and keeping the Wildcats from holding a lead for more than 30 minutes. And, even after Kentucky claimed the lead, the Aggies hung in, buoyed by a great game from Henry Coleman III, who had 17 points and eight rebounds.

But, the 3-point shooting jammed the Aggies all night. Texas A&M entered the game as the SEC’s top 3-point shooting team, firing 37.8 percent and making more than seven 3-pointers per game.

Against Kentucky, the Aggies shot 1-of-22 from the arc. Hassan Diarra was the only Aggie to make a 3-pointer.

Their inability to make a 3-pointer haunted the Aggies down the stretch. Once Kentucky grabbed the lead, 58-56, with 4:15 left in the game, the Wildcats did just enough to keep the Aggies in comeback mode. Kentucky missed shots, made a couple to mistakes and A&M just couldn’t cash in.

With Kentucky up 61-58 with 1:25 left, Tyrece Radford missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game for the Aggies. The Aggies forced TyTy Washington Jr. into a missed basket, and Coleman grabbed the rebound. Aggies head coach Buzz Williams took a timeout with 27 seconds left and coming out of the time out Diarra attempted a 3-pointer with 17 seconds that missed the mark.

Kentucky’s Davion Mintz grabbed the rebound and drew the foul. He made one free throw to give Kentucky enough breathing room to win the game.

While Coleman was the only Aggie in double figures, Aaron Cash scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Marcus Williams had eight points.

Sahvir Wheeler led Kentucky with 12 points and four assists, while Mintz added 10 points and eight rebounds. Oscar Tshiebwe led all players with 14 rebounds and added eight points.

A&M set the tone by taking a 35-30 lead into the half, thanks to 50 percent shooting from the floor. The Aggies built as much as a 13-point lead with 5:33 left in the first half.

The Aggies begin a two-game road trip at Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.