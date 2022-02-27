Aggie Women Fall to Georgia in Regular-Season Finale

The Texas A&M Aggies dropped their regular-season finale on Sunday, as they lost to No. 25 Georgia, 67-58, to carry a five-game losing streak into the SEC Tournament.

The Aggies (14-14, 4-12 in SEC) will play Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC Tournament at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The Aggies likely need a Cinderella run to the SEC Tournament title in order to send off retiring coach Gary Blair with an NCAA Tournament berth.

The Aggies received production inside and outside the paint. Forward Aaliyah Patty had a double-double, with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Jordan Nixon scored 10 points and dished out six assists.

The second half again proved to by Texas A&M’s undoing. Patty’s scoring helped the Aggies keep the game close, as they were only down 25-24 at halftime. But, in the second half, the Bulldogs (20-8, 9-7) put together a 13-3 run to end the third quarter and take a 48-37 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Texas A&M did close the gap to 57-52 with 4:54 left, thanks to a 3-pointer from Kayla Wells. But the Aggies weren’t able to overcome the rest of the lead.

Jenna Staiti led Georgia with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Que Morrison had 14 points and nine rebounds. Reigan Richardson added 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Qadashah Hoppie also had 10 points for the Aggies, who shot 34.8 percent for the game.

Blair is sitting on 852 career wins, compiled at stops at Stephen F. Austin, Arkansas and Texas A&M. He rebuilt each of those programs, but it was not enough to make him a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.