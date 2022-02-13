LSU Puts End to Aggies' Three-Game Winning Streak

The Texas A&M Aggies fell to the No. 14 LSU Tigers for the second time this season, 74-58, in a script that was eerily similar to their first meeting in Baton Rouge in early January.

The loss, on Sunday in College Station, marked the beginning of the final stretch of SEC play for the Aggies (14-10, 4-8 in SEC) and served as an opportunity to avenge a 75-66 loss to the Tigers (21-4, 9-3) on Jan. 2 that opened SEC play for the Aggies and seemed to kick-start their slide into the bottom half of the SEC.

Like the first meeting, it was LSU’s Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris that drove the scoring for the Tigers. Morris, who had 30 points in the first meeting with Texas A&M, ended up with 25 points and led the Tigers with three made 3-pointers. Pointer, meanwhile, also has 25 points and went 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. And, like the previous meeting, Autumn Newby took care of the rebounding for LSU, leading the way with 13.

Kayla Wells had a great game for Texas A&M, especially in the first half when she scored 15 points. She ended up with 23 points, including three 3-pointers. Aaliyah Patty added 11 points and 10 rebounds. But it wasn’t enough to extend the Aggies’ winning streak to four games.

Sunday’s game started close, just like the first meeting, with LSU struggling from the field, especially in the second quarter, and Texas A&M building a lead by halftime. Then, in the third quarter, LSU picked things up from the floor and shot nearly 60 percent for the rest of the game.

Back in January, the Aggies were able to hang on to a 49-46 lead going into the final quarter. This time, LSU carried a 54-49 lead into the fourth quarter.

After that, the Tigers ran away with the game. Behind Pointer and Morris, the Tigers took a 12-point lead, thanks to a 9-2 run to start the final quarter, and never looked back. Just like their previous meeting, the Aggies’ shooting percentage dropped off in the fourth quarter. Texas A&M shot just 23.5 percent and failed to score in the final 4:18 of the game. The Aggies shot 40 percent for the game.

The loss makes it more difficult for the Aggies as they try to send coach, Gary Blair to the NCAA Tournament in his last season. The Aggies have made the event in each of the last 15 seasons in which there has been a tournament (the 2020 tournament was canceled).

The Aggies continue a difficult stretch run on Thursday when they travel to No. 25 Ole Miss. The Aggies lost by 17 points to the Rebels on Jan. 20. On Feb. 20, the Aggies get a break from ranked teams when they host Alabama. Texas A&M then hosts No. 1, South Carolina, on Feb. 24 and travels to No. 14 Georgia on Feb. 27 to end the regular season. The Aggies lost to South Carolina by 20 points earlier this season but have not faced Georgia yet.

The SEC Tournament then starts on March 2 in Nashville.

