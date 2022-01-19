Aggie Men ‘First Team Out’ In Bracketology

Aggie Men Are ‘First Team Out’ For NCAA Tournament: ESPN
As the Texas A&M Aggies prepare for their meeting with No. 12 Kentucky on Wednesday, they received a look at just how close they are to being a part of the NCAA Tournament conversation.
The Aggies are the ‘First Team Out’ for the NCAA Tournament, per the Bracketology field released by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi on Tuesday.
Lunardi releases daily updates via Twitter, but he released a full 68-team field twice a week.
While Lundari isn’t the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, his Bracketology is closely followed and gives the Aggies (15-2, 4-0 in SEC) and their fans a sense of where they fit in.
Head coach Buzz Williams is trying to get the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018, when the Aggies beat Providence and North Carolina to reach the Sweet 16 before losing to Michigan.
Behind A&M on the ‘First Four Out’ line were UAB, Virginia Tech and another SEC team, Arkansas.
The SEC had seven bids in this version of the 68-team field, one bid behind the Big 12, which had eight bids. The Big Ten also had seven bids.
How the bracket looks for the SEC as of now:
Midwest Region (Chicago)
No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi-Alcorn State winner
East Region (Philadelphia)
No. 12 Oregon-Florida winner vs. No. 5 Xavier
West Region (San Francisco)
No. 4 LSU vs. No. 13 Oakland
No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Wake Forest
South Region (San Antonio)
No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Towson
No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Iona
No. 11 Mississippi State-TCU winner vs. No. 6 Providence
