Aggies Drop Third Straight in Loss To LSU

Heading into their Wednesday night matchup against the No. 19 ranked LSU Tigers, the Texas A&M Aggies were looking to break their two-game losing streak, and get back to their winning ways.

Unfortunately for Texas A&M, 21 points off of the bench from LSU's Brandon Murray would prove to be too much, as the Tigers were able to come back from four points down in the final minutes, to steal the game 70-64.

Three-point shooting would prove to be the difference in the game, with the Tigers hitting 46.2 percent from three, and the Aggies hitting just 34.6 percent on their own end.

As a team, the Aggies shot 40.4 percent from the floor overall and turned the ball over 18 times.

The trio of Tyrece Radford, Andre Gordon, and Quenton Jackson once again led the way for the Aggies on offense, combining for 52 points.

Quenton Jackson finished the game as the Aggies leading scorer with 20 points and hit 50 percent from the floor, while Andre Gordon added 18, and Tyrece Radford poured in 14 points on 5 of 8 shooting.

Following the loss, the Aggies (15-5) will turn their attention to the Erik Stevenson and the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-7), who are going to be coming off of a 70-61 win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

It will be the first and only matchup of the regular season between the two teams. The Gamecocks have won five in a row over the Aggies dating back to the 2018-19 season.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here