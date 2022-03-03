Skip to main content

Season Saved? Aggies Upset No. 25 Alabama In Tuscaloosa

The Aggies added a massive win to their resume on Wednesday night

Texas A&M has struggled in SEC play. But on Wednesday, they might have saved their season, taking down the No. 25 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa 87-71. 

The win, which gave the Aggies their third in a row and their fourth in five games, also gives them their first win over a ranked opponent and puts them one win away from 20 wins for the season. 

Quenton Jackson led the way for the Aggies' upset with an offensive explosion, scoring 28 points on a hyper-efficient 9 for 13 shooting from the floor. 

Wednesday was his fourth impressive offensive game in his last five outings, scoring 31 against Georgia on February 22, 23 against Vanderbilt on February 19, and 16 against Florida on February 15. 

Two other Aggies also scored in double figures, with Tryece Radford adding 22 points and eight rebounds, and Henry Coleman III scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 boards of his own.

As a team, the Aggies were on fire from the floor as well, hitting 56.9 percent of their shots, including 43.8 percent from three. 

Texas A&M also hit 14 of 15 attempted from the free throw line. 

Following the win, the Aggies will return home for their regular season finale against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Reed Arena on Saturday night. 

It will be the first time the two teams have met this season, with the teams splitting their two matchups in 2020. 

