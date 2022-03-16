Skip to main content

Aggies Pull Away From Alcorn State in NIT Opener, Win 74-62

The Aggies were able to survive and advance past the first round of the NIT

The Texas A&M Aggies were one of the more notable snubs for the NCAA Tournament in 2022, finishing the regular season with a 23-12 record, and making an SEC Tournament Finals appearance. 

As a result, the Aggies were shipped off to the NIT, where they hosted the 17-16 Alcorn State Braves at Reed Arena in College Station. 

And after a brief scare in the first half, the Aggies rallied and their talent won out, downing the Braves 74-62 to move on to the second round. 

USATSI_17880746

Buzz Williams

USATSI_17889489

Buzz Williams

FN8FW5LXsAEiK-I

Aggies

The Aggies were led by the trio of Tyrece Radford, Wade Taylor IV, and Quenton Jackson, each of whom finished in double figures. 

Radford finished as the team's high scorer with 14 points, and also hauled in 14 rebounds and three steals in the process. 

Taylor went on to add 12 points of his own, while Jackson contributed 10. 

As a team, the Aggies shot 41.5 percent from the floor and 20 percent from three and were 26 of 28 from the free throw line. 

The Aggies will take on the Oregon Ducks (19-14) in a second round matchup after the win. 

FN8BAezWYAIOjjF

Aggies

FN8A643XsAk_Lfv

Aggies

FN8A643XsAEw8-o

Aggies

Oregon will be coming off of an impressive win of its own after it took down the No. 4 seeded Utah State Aggies 83-72 in a major upset. 

It will be just the second matchup between the two programs ever, with the last one coming in 1970. Oregon won that game 94-70.

