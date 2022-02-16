Former Aggie Stars Signs Deals with WNBA's Atlanta Dream

Former Texas A&M stars N’Dea Jones and Khaalia Hillsman have signed training camp contracts with the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

Jones was a second-round pick in last year’s WNBA Draft and played for the Seattle Storm. She also played for BC Enisey, which is a professional team in Russia.

Jones will be competing for a roster spot with her former Aggie teammate, Hillsman, who also spent some time with the Storm back in 2018. Since then, she’s played internationally with Enea AZS Poznan in Poland, Maccabi Haifa in Israel and Dynamo Moscow in Russia.

Jones is the Aggies’ all-time leader in rebounds and doubles who was selected as All-SEC and earned an Associated Press All-American honorable mention pick in 2021. She became the fourth Aggie to earn a spot on the AP, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-America teams. She led the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 three times.

Hillsman played for the Aggies from 2014-18 and started in all four seasons. In her last two seasons she averaged more than 15 points and eight rebounds per game, while shooting 61 percent from the floor. The 6-foot-5 center also averaged more than a blocked shot per game for her college career.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.