Aggies Drop Fourth Straight SEC Game

Texas A&M lost its fourth straight game, despite a double-double from Henry Coleman III, as Aggies fell to South Carolina, 74-63, on Saturday night in College Station.

The Aggies (15-6, 4-4 in SEC) struggled from the floor all night, shooting just 34.4 percent, including 20 percent from the 3-point line. The Gamecocks (13-7, 4-4), who were down by four at halftime, picked up their shooting in the second half and built as much as a 12-point lead with 6:12 left in the second half.

The Aggies shaved the lead to as little as six points, with a Tyrece Radford jumper making it a 63-57 game with 1:52 left.

But, South Carolina had an answer for that down the stretch, making free throws and rebuilding a double-digit lead as time expired.

Texas A&M hasn’t won since beating Missouri on Jan. 15.

Coleman, despite the team’s poor shooting, had a solid night, scoring 10 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Andre Gordon scored 14 points and Quenton Jackson added 12 points.

South Carolina’s James Reese V led the Gamecocks with 20 points. Erik Stevenson had 13 points and Keyshawn Bryant added 12 points. Jermaine Couisnard also scored 13 points, along with dishing out six assists.

While the majority of the SEC played in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Saturday, the Aggies continued league play in an attempt to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume, where two Bracketologists — ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and CBS’s Jerry Palm — have some disagreement where the Aggies potentially fit into the field.

Lunardi has the Aggies outside the field and on the bubble, at the top of his ‘Next Four Out’ list, meaning the Aggies are the No. 5 team on the bubble. Palm, meanwhile, as the Aggies in the field, but on the bubble. He has the Aggies as a No. 12 seed and playing Oregon in a ‘First Four’ game.

The Aggies are at Tennessee on Tuesday. The Vols lost to Texas, 52-51, on Saturday in Austin.

