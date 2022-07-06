Aggies Release SEC Women's Basketball Matchups

The schedule for new Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor’s first season is coming into clearer focus with the release of the Aggies’ SEC opponents on Wednesday.

The complete schedule, with dates and times, will be released closer to the start of the season. But we now know which SEC teams the Aggies will host in Taylor’s first season succeeding coaching legend Gary Blair.

The Aggies will host Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri and Tennessee next season.

Taylor was Georgia’s head coach before accepting the Texas A&M job. LSU is coached by Kim Mulkey, who enters her second year in Baton Rouge. Tennessee is coming off a trip to the Sweet 16 under coach Kellie Harper.

Texas A&M will return the favor with road trips to Florida, LSU and Mississippi State. The Aggies’ other road trips are to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks won the national championship under coach Dawn Staley.

The Aggies have not released their slate of non-conference games. But, the Aggies will play the Kansas Jayhawks on Dec. 1 at Allen Fieldhouse in the Big 12-SEC Challenge, per the Kansas athletic site.

Taylor spent seven seasons leading the Georgia women's basketball program. She won 140 games, including 64 in SEC play. Taylor took the Lady Bulldogs to four NCAA Tournaments, including top-four seeds in 2018 and 2021.

She was the SEC Coach of the Year in 2021 and the Maggie Dixon National Rookie Coach of the Year in 2016.

