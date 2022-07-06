Skip to main content

Aggies Release SEC Women's Basketball Matchups

Texas A&M now knows which teams it will play at home and on the road in Joni Taylor's first season in College Station

The schedule for new Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor’s first season is coming into clearer focus with the release of the Aggies’ SEC opponents on Wednesday.

The complete schedule, with dates and times, will be released closer to the start of the season. But we now know which SEC teams the Aggies will host in Taylor’s first season succeeding coaching legend Gary Blair.

The Aggies will host Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri and Tennessee next season.

Taylor was Georgia’s head coach before accepting the Texas A&M job. LSU is coached by Kim Mulkey, who enters her second year in Baton Rouge. Tennessee is coming off a trip to the Sweet 16 under coach Kellie Harper.

Texas A&M will return the favor with road trips to Florida, LSU and Mississippi State. The Aggies’ other road trips are to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks won the national championship under coach Dawn Staley.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Joni Taylor
Play
Women's Basketball

Aggies Release SEC Women's Basketball Matchups

Texas A&M now knows which teams it will play at home and on the road in Joni Taylor's first season in College Station

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
USATSI_16795547
Play
Football

Do Aggies Have Top 10 Running Back Room?

Athlon Magazine recently released their top 10 running back groups in college football.

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
10524089
Play
Football

Elite WR Jalen Brown Has Aggies In Final Group

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class.

By AllAggies Staff6 hours ago

The Aggies have not released their slate of non-conference games. But, the Aggies will play the Kansas Jayhawks on Dec. 1 at Allen Fieldhouse in the Big 12-SEC Challenge, per the Kansas athletic site.

Taylor spent seven seasons leading the Georgia women's basketball program. She won 140 games, including 64 in SEC play. Taylor took the Lady Bulldogs to four NCAA Tournaments, including top-four seeds in 2018 and 2021.

She was the SEC Coach of the Year in 2021 and the Maggie Dixon National Rookie Coach of the Year in 2016.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Joni Taylor
Women's Basketball

Aggies Release SEC Women's Basketball Matchups

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
USATSI_16795547
Football

Do Aggies Have Top 10 Running Back Room?

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
10524089
Football

Elite WR Jalen Brown Has Aggies In Final Group

By AllAggies Staff6 hours ago
antonio johnson
Football

Two Texas A&M Safeties Make PFF's Early NFL Draft Watchlist

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago
38893478-fcd9-4154-b328-4b03790b5b07-USATSI_16970171
Football

Mississippi State Bulldogs Offensive Players to Watch in Week 5

By Timm Hamm7 hours ago
USATSI_16926356
Football

Kyle Field Ranks Among The Nation’s Most Intimidating Stadiums

By Michael Gresser8 hours ago
USATSI_17245763
News

For More College Football Realignment, Notre Dame Has The Answer

By Cole Thompson12 hours ago
antonio johnson
Football

ESPN Mock Draft: Pair of Aggies Land with Super Bowl Contenders

By Zach DimmittJul 5, 2022