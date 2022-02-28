2022 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Pairings, Results
The 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament starts on Wednesday and concludes on Sunday, with the winner of the event taking the title and the automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.
All game will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Next year, the tournament will move to Greenville, S.C.
The full schedule and seedings for the tournament are below.
2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament
At Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
All times central
Wednesday, March 2
Game 1: No. 13 Vanderbilt (13-17, 4-12) vs. No. 12 Texas A&M (14-14, 4-12), 11 a.m. on SEC Network
Game 2: No. 11 Alabama (15-12, 6-10) vs. No. 14 Auburn (10-17, 2-14), approx. 1:25 p.m. on SEC Network
Thursday, March 3
Game 3: No. 8 Arkansas (17-12, 7-9) vs. No. 9 Missouri (18-11, 7-9), Noon on SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 Florida (20-9, 10-6) vs. Game 1 winner, approx. 2:25 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 Kentucky (15-11, 8-8) vs. No. 10 Mississippi State (15-13, 6-10), 6 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 Georgia (20-8, 9-7) vs. Game 2 winner, approx. 8:25 p.m. on SEC Network
Friday, March 4
Game 7: No. 1 South Carolina (27-1, 15-1) vs. Game 3 winner, Noon on SEC Network
Game 8: No. 4 Ole Miss (22-7, 10-6) vs. Game 4 winner, approx. 2:25 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 9: No. 2 LSU (25-4, 13-3) vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee (22-7, 11-5) vs. Game 6 winner, approx. 8:25 p.m. on SEC Network
Saturday, March 5
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, approx. 6:25 p.m. on ESPNU
Sunday, March 6
Championship Game: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m. on ESPN2
