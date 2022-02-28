2022 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Pairings, Results

The 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament starts on Wednesday and concludes on Sunday, with the winner of the event taking the title and the automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

All game will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Next year, the tournament will move to Greenville, S.C.

The full schedule and seedings for the tournament are below.

2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

At Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

All times central

Wednesday, March 2

Game 1: No. 13 Vanderbilt (13-17, 4-12) vs. No. 12 Texas A&M (14-14, 4-12), 11 a.m. on SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Alabama (15-12, 6-10) vs. No. 14 Auburn (10-17, 2-14), approx. 1:25 p.m. on SEC Network

Thursday, March 3

Game 3: No. 8 Arkansas (17-12, 7-9) vs. No. 9 Missouri (18-11, 7-9), Noon on SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 Florida (20-9, 10-6) vs. Game 1 winner, approx. 2:25 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Kentucky (15-11, 8-8) vs. No. 10 Mississippi State (15-13, 6-10), 6 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Georgia (20-8, 9-7) vs. Game 2 winner, approx. 8:25 p.m. on SEC Network

Friday, March 4

Game 7: No. 1 South Carolina (27-1, 15-1) vs. Game 3 winner, Noon on SEC Network

Game 8: No. 4 Ole Miss (22-7, 10-6) vs. Game 4 winner, approx. 2:25 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 9: No. 2 LSU (25-4, 13-3) vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee (22-7, 11-5) vs. Game 6 winner, approx. 8:25 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, March 5

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, approx. 6:25 p.m. on ESPNU

Sunday, March 6

Championship Game: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m. on ESPN2

