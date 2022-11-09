Aggies, Joni Taylor Nab Texas' No. 1 Recruit

The Texas A&M Aggies women’s basketball team signed the No. 1 player in the state of Texas on Wednesday as part of a two-player haul on the first day of the early signing period.

The signings represented the fruits of first-year coach Joni Taylor’s labors from her first full recruiting cycle since taking over as coach in April from Gary Blair, who led the Aggies to their only national championship in women’s basketball.

The early signing period ends next Wednesday. The normal signing period is in April.

The Aggies announced their signings on social media. Both players are considered Top 100 players in the nation by ESPN.

The centerpiece is Kylie Marshall out of Mansfield, Texas. The 5-foot-11 guard for Lake Ridge High School is ranked No. 35 in the country by ESPN Hoop Gurlz and is the state’s top-rated recruit. ESPN rates her as a four-star player.

At one time, she had Arizona, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in her Top 4, along with Texas A&M. She has averaged 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game in three years at Lake Ridge. Last season she averaged 21.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 39 percent from the 3-point line.

The other signee is guard Erica Moon out of Atlanta, Ga., as Taylor mined her former recruiting grounds from her time as Georgia’s head coach. The 5-foot-6 point guard is also rated as a four-star player by ESPN and is the nation’s No. 76 recruit. She plays for St. Francis in Atlanta.

The Aggies are set to make their regular-season debut under Taylor on Thursday night when they host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

