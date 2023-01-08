Marble, Dennis Lead Texas A&M To Home Win Over LSU

Every program needs consistency. Consistency leads to production. Production leads to wins.

Both were on display Saturday evening at Reed Arena as Texas A&M picked up its fourth consecutive win in a 69-56 victory over LSU. The Aggies broke out to an 11-point lead following the first half and coasted in the second, outscoring the Tigers 35-33.

Julius Marble, who finished with 17 points in the Aggies' road win over Florida on Wednesday, doubled down with another 17 against the Tigers (12-3, 1-2 SEC) to go along with nine rebounds and a block. Dexter Dennis scored another 17, while Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV posted 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Taylor started the night on fire, scoring nine points in the first 18 minutes, including a deep jumper to extend Texas A&M's lead by 13. Dennis scored 15 points in the first half and went 5-of-8 shooting.

Dennis finished 6-of-8 from the field while Marble finished 7-of-12. As a unit, the Aggies (10-5, 2-0 SEC) shot 48.1 percent and were 4-of-16 from behind the arc. The Tigers shot 34.7 percent from the field and missed 11 three-point attempts.

Adam Miller led LSU with 16 points, while Cam Hayes and KJ Williams scored 10 apiece. Miller tacked on 15 of his points on three-point attempts, including three in the second half. The Tigers' closest chance to mount a comeback came with 14:31 remaining in the second half on a 10-4 run, but the Aggies responded with their own 10-5 run in the next five minutes.

Marble, a Michigan State transfer, has been one of Texas A&M's top scorers this season, finishing with double-digit points in seven of his last 15 contests.

Texas A&M's last win over the Tigers came in Baton Rouge on Feb. 4, 2017, in an 85-73 victory. The Aggies improved to 4-0 in SEC home openers under fourth-year coach Buzz Williams.

The Aggies will remain in College Station to face No. 20 Missouri on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

