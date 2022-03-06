Skip to main content

Aggies Survive Bulldogs' Rally for Fourth Straight Win

Texas A&M finished regular season with 20 wins and momentum heading into SEC Tournament

Coming off a signature win over No, 25 Alabama on Wednesday, Texas A&M went into Saturday night's regular-season finale against Mississippi State with much to play for.

The Aggies' win over the Bulldogs (17-14, 8-10 SEC) at Reed Arena not only gives Texas A&M (20-11, 9-9) momentum heading into the SEC Tournament next week, but increases the chances at being considered for a berth in the NCAA Tournament. 

Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson continued his strong with 18 points on 6-8 shooting. The Aggies shot 6-19 from deep and 43 percent from the floor. 

Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar, the SEC's third-leading scorer at 17.9 points, but was held below his average with 15 points. Forward Tolu Smith was a perfect 8-8 shooting for 18 points. 

USATSI_17811602

Quenton Jackson

USATSI_17811537

Ethan Henderson

USATSI_17811536

Tyrece Radford

The Aggies were hot from deep in the first 10 minutes, making four 3s to build a 20-12 lead. A&M was aggressive drive to the basketball and moving the ball for open shots.

Jackson's only miss of the first half was an in-and-out 3-pointer at the buzzer. He led all scorers with a 12 points on a handful of flashy plays, as the Aggies led 33-22 headed to the locker room. 

The Bulldogs had nine first-half turnovers against the punishing defense of A&M. The Aggies, fourth in the nation in steals per game, had seven swipes in the first half. 

Recommended Articles

jackson
Play
Men's Basketball

Aggies Survive Bulldogs' Rally for Fourth Straight Win

Texas A&M finished regular season with 20 wins and momentum heading into SEC Tournament

By Zach Dimmitt13 seconds ago
aggies baseball frisco classic
Play
Baseball

Aggies Beat Iowa Hawkeyes 7-3 in Frisco Classic: Live Game Log

Looking to rebound from Friday night's 11-6 loss to the Washington State Cougars, A&M takes on Iowa on Saturday

By Timm Hamm6 hours ago
BB5
Play
Baseball

Aggies Baseball Falls to Washington State 11-6 at Frisco Classic: Live Game Log

The Aggies are in north Texas for the Frisco Classic along with Wichita State, Iowa, and Washington State

By Timm HammMar 4, 2022

A&M built a 19-point lead in less than six minutes to start the second half. 

USATSI_17811534

Wade Taylor IV

USATSI_17811595

Tyrece Radford

USATSI_17811282

Texas A&M vs. Auburn

But after an A&M six-minute scoring drought helped Mississippi State cut the lead to nine, Wade Taylor IV nailed one from deep to push A&M's lead to 48-36.

The Bulldogs had stayed resilient, pulling within 58-54. Molinar hit a floater for State to slice A&M's lead to three with 1:26 left. It was the first time the game had been within one possession since the Aggies led 5-2 in the first half. 

Four late A&M free throws put an end to State's comeback and signaled a strong finish in league play for the Aggies. A&M has now won five of six after enduring an eight-game league losing streak earlier in the season. 

The Aggies are the No. 8 seed in the SEC tournament and will play No. 9 Florida on Thursday. 

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

jackson
Men's Basketball

Aggies Survive Bulldogs' Rally for Fourth Straight Win

By Zach Dimmitt13 seconds ago
aggies baseball frisco classic
Baseball

Aggies Beat Iowa Hawkeyes 7-3 in Frisco Classic: Live Game Log

By Timm Hamm6 hours ago
BB5
Baseball

Aggies Baseball Falls to Washington State 11-6 at Frisco Classic: Live Game Log

By Timm HammMar 4, 2022
USATSI_16967130
News

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher Excited For Return Of Spring Football

By Cole ThompsonMar 4, 2022
haynes king
Football

Haynes King to 'Shock The College Football World' in 2022?

By Timm HammMar 4, 2022
Max Johnson
Football

Who Plays QB? Aggies Spring Football Storylines to Watch

By Timm HammMar 4, 2022
USATSI_17811536
Men's Basketball

Buzz 'Humbled' by Aggies' Turnaround

By Art GarciaMar 4, 2022
USATSI_16795444
Football

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher Comments On WR Demond Demas Suspension And Future

By Cole ThompsonMar 3, 2022