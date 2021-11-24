Texas A&M Women Rise To 24th in Latest AP Poll

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team rose to 23rd in the latest AP Top 25 basketball poll, released on Tuesday

The Aggies (4-0) won both of their games last week. They cruised past DePaul, 95-75, at Reed Arena on Monday. Then, on Thursday, the Aggies built a big lead and then had to withstand a furious comeback against Stephen F. Austin, eventually winning 82-75.

SFA was Aggies coach Gary Blair’s first head-coaching job, and he led the Ladyjacks to six NCAA Tournament appearances from 1988-93, including four trips to the Sweet 16. Blair has announced his retirement at the end of this season, so it was his last regular-season meeting with one of his former employers, the other being Arkansas.

The Aggies will host Arkansas on Feb. 3.

Four Aggies are off to fine starts to the season, with Kayla Wells leading Texas A&M in scoring with 18.5 points per game. Jordan Nixon is averaging 17.3 points per game, while Destiny Pitts is averaging 12.5 points per game and Qadashah Hoppie is averaging 11.3 points per game.

The Aggies will be on the road for Thanksgiving weekend, their first trip away from Reed Arena this season. The Aggies are set to open the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands on Thanksgiving Day against Pitt, followed by matchups with South Dakota and Northwestern on Friday and Saturday.

The Aggies return to Reed Arena Dec. 1 to host Little Rock, followed by their Big 12-SEC Challenge game with Texas on Dec. 5.

