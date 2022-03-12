Aggies Knock Off No. 4 Arkansas: SEC Tournament Live Game Log

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team is red hot. Winners of six in a row and mowing through its first two games of the SEC Tournament, the Aggies have clearly recovered from a mid-season eight-game skid. Since that losing streak, the Aggies have won seven of eight.

A&M beat Florida in the second round in Tampa in a hard-fought 83-80 overtime victory on Thursday, then fended off a furious comeback attempt by the No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers on Friday, 67-62.

Coach Buzz Williams Wade Taylor IV Henry Coleman III

Arkansas beat LSU on Friday 79-67 by crashing the boards and playing defense. The winner on Saturday earns a berth in the SEC Championship game.

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (22-11) vs No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks (25-7)

WHERE: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

WHEN: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12 p.m. CT

BETTING (SI Sportsbook)

SPREAD: Arkansas -5.5

TOTAL: 139.0 (o -110, u -118)

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M +205, Vanderbilt -250

SERIES: Arkansas leads 61-46

LAST TIME: Jan. 22, 2022, Arkansas beat A&M 76-73 at home

SERIES TREND: The Aggies are 4-6 against Arkansas in their last 10 meetings

Arkansas won the tip.

15:49 First Half: Aggies 6, Razorbacks 2

Tyrece Radford opened the scoring with a 3-pointer for the Aggies followed by a 3 from Manny Obaseki. Arkansas' Au'Diese Toney made a layup off a nice assist by JD Notae.

11:31 First Half: Aggies 13, Razorbacks 8

A&M's Henry Coleman III made a layup assisted by Quenton Jackson. Arkansas has opened the game just 2-for-9 from the field as Stanley Umude dunks the ball.

Hassan Diarra gets into the 3-pointer action for the Aggies that's immediately answered by another Umude dunk for Arkansas for an 11-6 Aggies lead with 12:39 left in the half.

Diarra and Notae traded layups before the TV timeout.

7:40 First Half: Aggies 17, Razorbacks 11

Aaron Cash tipped in a Quenton Jackson miss for the Aggies and then fouled Chris Lykes at the other end, who made one-of-two free throws.

The teams traded misses and defensive rebounds for a few possessions until Wade Taylor IV made a couple of foul shots after a Chris Lykes foul. Davonte Davis added a layup for the Hogs.

The Aggies are 30 percent from the field on 6-of-20 shooting while the Hogs are at 26.3 percent on 5-of-19 shooting.

2:57 First Half: Aggies 27, Razorbacks 20

Wade Taylor IV made a mid-range jumper followed by a dunk by Aaron Cash off a dish from Quenton Jackson. Arkansas' Stanley Umude hit a 3-pointer to get the Razorbacks back to within 10 at 24-14 with 5:46 left in the half.

Au'Diese Toney made a jumper and Taylor IV missed a 3 that was rebounded by Umude. JD Notae missed a 3 rebounded by Andre Gordon. Umude made a short-range jumper but Jackson answered with a 3-pointer assisted by Gordon.

Arkansas' Jaylin Williams made a jumper just before the TV timeout.

Aaron Cash Henry Coleman III Wade Taylor IV

HALFTIME: Aggies 36, Razorbacks 24

Hassan Diarra hit a 3 for the Aggies and Au'Diese Toney made a dunk at the other end of the floor off an assist by Jaylin Williams. Quenton Jackson answered with a jumper for A&M assisted by Henry Coleman III and Williams hit a layup.

The Aggies called a timeout with 1:28 remaining in the half and up 32-24.

Coleman III made a layup for the Aggies assisted by Jackson. Chris Lykes fouled Diarra who made both foul shots with three seconds remaining in the half for a 12-point Aggies lead.

At the half, A&M is 43.3 percent from the field on 13-of-30 shooting while the Hogs are at 39.3 percent on 11-of-28 shooting. A&M is 54.5 percent from 3 on 6-of-11 shooting and Arkansas is at 11.1 percent on 1-of-9 shooting.

15:58 Second Half: Aggies 41, Razorbacks 35

JD Notae made a jumper and was fouled by Manny Obaseki and made the free throw. Tyrece Radford hit a jumper and Stanley Umude made a layup assisted by Au'Diese Toney.

Henry Coleman III made a layup and Davonte Davis answered with a jumper at the Hogs' end of the court.

Toney fouled Quenton Jackson who hit one-of-two free throws for a 10 point Aggies lead. Toney made two free throws after a Hassan Diarra foul and Davonte Davis hit a jump shot for a 41-35 Aggies lead.

11:57 Second Half: Aggies 47, Razorbacks 44

Davonte Davis made a free throw after a Hayden Hefner foul and Quenton Jackson hit a short jumper assisted by Tyrece Radford. Jackson made a dunk off an assist by Ethan Henderson that prompted an Arkansas timeout with 14:41 left and the Aggies leading 47-36.

Au'Diese Toney made a dunk and Stanley Umude made two consecutive 3-pointers that got Arkansas to within three points at 47-44.

8:00 Second Half: Aggies 60, Razorbacks 51

Hayden Hefner hit a jumper and Teyrece Radford hit a 3-pointer. Quenton Jackson fouled Stanley Umude on a 3-pointer attempt, and Umude made all three foul shots.

Hassan Diarra made a layup and then Hefner hit a 3 assisted by Jackson to get the Aggies lead back to 10 with 9:07 left. Jackson added a free throw, Aaron Cash made a layup, answered by Razorback buckets by Au'Diese Toney and Davonte Davis.

3:46 Second Half: Aggies 76, Razorbacks 59

Au'Diese Toney hit a free throw and Hayden Hefner made a long jumper. Quenton Jackson made a layup and added a free throw. Tyrece Radford made a long jumper then added a free throw for the Aggies' largest lead of the game at 16 with 6:17 remaining.

A&M's Aaron Cash made a dunk followed by a Toney layup and free throw on the other end of the court. Jackson was fouled by Toney and hit both free throws.

Toney hit both free throws after being fouled by Radford to inch closer at 72-57. Hefner and Jackson both made dunks to increase the A&M lead to 19. Hefner stole the ball from JD Notae on the next possession but Jackson missed the shot.

Davonte Davis made a layup off a nice feed from Notae.

FINAL: Aggies 76, Razorbacks 59

Henry Coleman made a dunk off a Hayden Hefner assist then Coleman added two free throws for the Aggies' largest lead at 21.

Wade Taylor IV added a layup to extend the lead. A&M called a timeout with 1:21 left in the game. Arkansas added a Khalen Robinson free throw after an Andre Gordon foul. Robinson added two more foul shots after a Manny Obaseki foul to bring the lead down to 20 with 48 ticks left. Robinson made another jumper to end the game.

The Aggies win by 18.

