    December 27, 2021
    Aggies Attempt To Maintain Holiday Momentum Against Dallas Christian

    The Aggies have just two games remaining before SEC play begins
    The Texas A&M men's basketball team is coming off a big win 80-61 over Northwestern State on Tuesday and is riding a two-game winning streak. 

    On Monday, the Aggies (9-2) will try to keep current momentum alive, having won five of their last six games when they host the Dallas Christian Crusaders (1-2) in College Station.

    The Crusaders were added to the Texas A&M schedule after the Aggies' Dec. 14 game against Tulane was canceled because of COVID-19 issues facing the Green Wave, while Dallas Christian had its Dec. 18 game against McNeese State canceled due to virus protocol issues within the Cowboys program.

    The game will be counted as an exhibition contest for the Crusaders - who play in the National Christian College Athletic Association - but will count in the standings for the Aggies.

    A&M attempts to stay unbeaten at home against a smaller program that's struggling on the court right now. Dallas Christian is coming off a big 94-67 win over Ozark Christian College on Dec. 10, but in 12 exhibition games prior, the Crusaders lost all but one.

    The Aggies are led by guard Quenton Jackson who averages 12.2 points per game and has scored double digits in eight of 11 contests.

    Forward Henry Coleman III leads all Aggies shooting 56.7 percent from the field while guard Marcus Williams tosses a team-leading 3.2 assists per game.

    Dallas Christian is led by Nick Erves who, through three games, averages 16.3 points per game while Tyjuan Battles pulls down a team-leading 5.7 rebounds per game.

    Monday's game is free to all who would like to attend and offers free parking at Reed Arena and limited concessions.

    After the Crusaders, the Aggies face Central Arkansas on Dec. 29 at home before starting SEC play on Jan. 4 in Athens, Georgia to face the Georgia Bulldogs.

