Aggies Men's Hoops Downs No. 20 Missouri Tigers 82-64: Live Game Log

The Texas A&M Aggies (10-5, 2-0 SEC) are back in action on Wednesday night against the SEC rival Missouri Tigers (13-2, 2-1).

It has been a good start to SEC play for the Aggies, who already have two upset wins over the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers. Now A&M is looking for a third with the No. 20 Tigers coming to town.

The Tigers have their own share of upset wins this season, including back-to-back wins over Illinois and Kentucky.

How this game plays out will come down to if the Tigers can slow down the Aggies on defense, as Mizzou is holding opponents to 75.1 points per game while the Aggies' offense is averaging 74.6 points per game.

On the flip side, the Tigers are scoring an impressive 87.1 points per game, with the Aggies' defense holding opponents to 67.4 points per game.

Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV leads the team scoring 15.4 points per game this season.

If the Mizzou offense can get going, this could be a long game for A&M.

-The Aggies are holding their own early in this one with a score of 12-10 Tigers at the first TV timeout with Dexter Dennis leading the way with six early points. Tigers 12, Aggies 10 13:25 First Half

-It's a back-and-forth battle at the second TV timeout with Andre Gordon draining a 3-pointer to keep A&M close. Tigers 14, Aggies 13 13:25 First Half 11:53

-The Aggies take the lead in the next sequence, going on a 9-0 run with an offensive show by Henry Coleman III who has six on the night. Tigers 14, Aggies 24 First Half 7:55

-A&M extends their lead with more superb offense combined with poor shooting by the Tigers. Tigers 16, Aggies 34 First Half 3:56

-The Aggies are pulling away from the Tigers toward the end of the first half behind 12 points from Hayden Hefner and 11 points from Tyrece Radford. Tigers 25, Aggies 43 HALF

HALFTIME

-Wade Taylor made a 3-pointer to start the second half, but then both teams went cold as we saw a full two minutes without either team scoring. A&M managed just one field goal and Mizzou made two before the under-16 TV timeout. Tigers 29, Aggies 46 Second Half 15:55

-Dennis gets back in the scoring column for the Aggies to start the sequence but both teams remain cold from the floor. Tigers 33, Aggies 48 Second Half 13:10

-The Tigers got to back within 12 as DeAndre Gholston drained a 3-pointer but each team is struggling to find open shots. Gordon extended the Aggies' lead back to 14 just before the under-12 TV timeout. Tigers 36, Aggies 50 Second Half 11:19

-The Tigers went on a 10-0 run and got to within four points before the Aggies halted the charge with a Julius Marble jumper. Mizzou is within eight behind 12 points from Kobe Brown. Tigers 49, Aggies 57 Second Half 7:26

-The Aggies pulled away again after the timeout as the Tigers got in foul trouble and Taylor scored eight straight points. A&M extended its lead back to 15. Tigers 54, Aggies 69 Second Half 4:19

-Taylor continued his hot hand after the timeout draining another 3-pointer to take his game total to 14 on the night. Radford nailed a couple of foul shots to take the Aggies' lead to 19 at 75-56. A&M held on for an 18-point win. Tigers 64, Aggies 82 FINAL

