SEC Championship: How to Watch Aggies vs Volunteers, Odds, Live Game Updates

Texas A&M is on a seven-game winning streak, and has taken the SEC Tournament by storm. The Aggies have improved each time they've taken the court since Thursday, and according to coach Buzz Williams, that has been the plan all along.

“The NCAA allows you to work six days in a row, so we took our off day this week before we came here, and so we’ve been working six days a week all year long since the season started,” he said after the Aggies blew out No. 15 Arkansas 82-64 in the SEC semifinals. “So for our guys, they would rather play than practice. And for us to be able to play three games in a row instead of three days of practice, they think that’s more fun, so it was never a topic of conversation."

Aaron Cash Wade Taylor IV Quenton Jackson

The Aggies continued their improbable run through the SEC Tournament by routing No. 15 Arkansas 82-64 Saturday afternoon to advance to the championship game. The Volunteers beat Kentucky 69-62 in the late game Saturday.

Texas A&M will face No. 9 Tennessee on Sunday for the SEC title, with the Aggies one victory away from their first SEC title and their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018 when they lost to Michigan in the Sweet Sixteen. Even with a loss on Sunday, there's a chance the Aggies could make the Big Dance. But with a win, the ticket is punched.

Manny Obaseki Aaron Cash Henry Coleman III

Texas A&M has never won the SEC Tournament. The regular season-champion Aggies reached the finals in 2016, losing to Kentucky.

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (23-11) vs No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (25-7)

WHERE: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

WHEN: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 12 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN, online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally)

SERIES: Tennessee leads 10-6

LAST TIME: Feb. 1, 2022, Tennessee beat A&M 90-80 in Knoxville

SERIES TREND: The Aggies and Volunteers are an even 5-5 in their last 10 meetings

