Aggies' Late-Season Push Begins Now

It was rinse-and-repeat for Texas A&M men's basketball on Saturday, as the team dropped its eighth-straight game after a 75-58 loss on the road at the hands of No. 1 Auburn (23-2, 11-1), who have since dropped down to No. 2 after the latest rankings released on Monday.

It's been said before, but this is the Aggies' longest losing streak since 2004. Eight losses in a row is the 10th-longest current losing streak in Division 1.

Still, things can only go up for the A&M and head coach Buzz Williams, who has continued to praise his team through the highs and lows.

“I thought our guys' togetherness and their fight was much better from start to finish," Williams said Saturday. "The guys were together, they were connected."

Keeping a consistent composure might prove fruitful for the Aggies down the final stretch of the season. According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, A&M has the easiest remaining schedule in the SEC.

"Obviously in an eight-game losing streak, we’ve tried a variety of different lineups and personnel grouping," Williams said. "I think our guys have absorbed that in the right way. Nobody has had a bad attitude or there hasn’t been any level of drama."

The Aggies are 43rd in the country in second-half points per game (42.0) over the last three games, good for first in the SEC during that span. There is clearly a level of potential this team has yet to unlock for a full 40 minutes, but juicy opportunities await.

After playing host to Florida (16-9) this Tuesday, the Aggies will play at Vanderbilt (13-11), host Georgia (6-19), and at Ole Miss (12-13) to close out the month.

Headed into the SEC tournament this March, a late-season push could be exactly what A&M needs in order to give itself a chance.

"If we continue to have great character and great spirit within our program, we’ll put ourselves in position to be in a place like (Auburn) and have an atmosphere like this each and every game," A&M forward Henry Coleman III said.

