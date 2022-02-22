Aggies Looking For Pick-Me-Up vs. SEC-Worst Georgia

Texas A&M's one-point win over Florida last Tuesday is the difference between the Aggies (16-11, 5-9 in SEC) being in a 10-game slump or maintaining a shiver of hope headed into Tuesday night's game against Georgia (6-21, 1-13 in SEC).

A&M fell 72-67 against Vanderbilt on Saturday in a game where three Aggies' starters failed to score. Luckily, a matchup against a Georgia team that is on track to finish with the program's fewest wins since 2005 serves as a chance for A&M to gain some momentum headed into the SEC tournament.

The Aggies won the first meeting 81-79 on Jan. 4 in Athens in what was the first conference game of the season for both teams. A&M guard Marcus Williams hit a 3-pointer with one second left to escape with a road win. Georgia is now the only conference foe A&M has a chance at sweeping the rest of the way.

The Aggies have certainly had a fair share of disappointments in what feels like a lost season, but it's been worse for the Bulldogs. Georgia's season has included two embarrassing non-conference losses at home to East Tennessee State and Gardner-Webb, followed up by losses in 13 out of the next 14 games in SEC play.

Georgia's highlight of the year might be taking then-No. 1 Auburn to the brink in a 74-72 loss on Feb. 5.

But despite all that, A&M coach Buzz Williams isn't taking anything lightly, especially after the Aggies' disappointing loss to an underperforming Vanderbilt team.

“Georgia is playing a little different," Williams said Monday. "They really attacked us and hurt us the last 10 minutes of the game. A lot of that attack I’ve seen more often since we’ve played them. We’ll have to be much better defensively then we were at their place at guarding the ball, keeping the ball out of the paint."

Georgia lacks a dominant post presence, giving A&M forward Henry Coleman III (10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds) the chance to eat up boards on the glass and score in the paint. The Bulldogs are arguably the worst rebounding team in the conference, as the team pulls in the fewest total rebounds (33.6) and offensive rebounds (8.9) per game, while being ninth in defensive boards (24.7).

Georgia's strength is in its guard play, as the Bulldogs have a solid trio of guards that lead the team in at least one of the five main categories.

Kario Oquendo leads in scoring (14.4) and blocks (0.5), while Braelen Bridges is second on the team in scoring (12.6) and first in rebounds (5.6). Bridges has proven to be an efficient scorer, as he currently has the second-best field goal percentage (63 percent) in the conference.

Point guard Aaron Cook might be the one to keep an eye on though, as he seems to be Georgia's engine. Cook's team-leading 5.6 assists per game is good for second in the SEC. He also plays the most minutes of any Bulldog per game (30.3) and has managed to swipe 1.2 steals per contest, also a team-high.

"They’re much more effective offensively and we’ve got to make some adjustments to be prepared for that," Williams said.

A&M has been in a handful of close games this season, meaning free throws could be a difference-maker against the Bulldogs, who are the best free-throw shooting team in the SEC (75 percent). Meanwhile, the Aggies shoot the conference's second-worst percentage from the line at 68 percent.

Compared to the first meeting Williams feels his group has improved, despite winning just four of 13 games since.

“I think we’re a lot better, for sure defensively. If we can finish possessions with a defensive rebound, we would be even better.”

The Aggies will look to defend Reed Arena, where they have an 11-4 record this season. Georgia will aim to avoid an eighth-straight loss.

Tuesday's tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. C.T.

