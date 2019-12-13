A&M TE Cameron Horry to Enter Transfer Portal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- Another tight end will be leaving Texas A & M this offseason. According to reports, sophomore tight end Camron Horry will enter the transfer portal following an unproductive 2019 season.

Horry now is the 10th player from A & M to transfer this season.

Expected to become a focal point of the offense, Horry saw limited first-team snaps along with Glenn Beal following the loss of Baylor Cupp. Initially, A & M coach Jimbo Fisher elected to play him at defensive end during spring ball. He switched back to the offense in fall.

Horry saw limited action all season. Playing in five games, the sophomore was predominantly used for his blocking skills. He would not record a single catch in both seasons at College Station.

Horry is the son of former NBA star Robert Horry, who played 16 seasons in the league. His stops included the Houston Rocket, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, and Los Angeles Lakers. He won seven NBA championship rings and is one of nine NBA players to do so.

Horry joins Beal, who announced his transfer status earlier this month, as two offensive players to leave the program. Others include offensive tackle Kellen Diesch and running backs Jacob Kibodi and Deneric Prince.

According to the new compliances set by the NCAA, Schools are free to contact a player without restriction once their name appears in the transfer portal. While a player entering their name in the transfer portal means they intend to explore their options, it does not necessarily mean they will leave. Players are free to withdraw their name at any time.

Schools, however, are under no obligation to keep a player on scholarship once they enter the portal, freeing up a roster spot on the current team.